Nigeria To Host African Rugby Championship, President’s Cup This Year

Nigeria will host the African Rugby Championship and the 2020 President’s Cup later in the year, Completesports.com reports.

This was disclosed by Kelechukwu Mbagwu, President, Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) during the federation’s Board meeting in Lagos at the weekend.

Mbagwu said the NRFF decided to host the tournament in order to create more awareness for the sport in Nigeria and also expose the players to test matches with top Rugby Nations in West Africa.

He promised that the federation will strive to host more international championships in 2020, adding that they were mapping out plans to reposition Rugby in Nigeria.

Mbagwu also added that NRFF was delighted that Rugby will make a return to the National Sports Festival in Edo State after a 10 year absence.

“The Black Stallions won the President Cup last year in Ghana and…