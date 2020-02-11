Oboabona Joins Georgian Premier League Club Dinamo Batumi

Nigeria defender Godfrey Oboabona has linked up with Georgian Premier League club Dinamo Batumi on a permanent deal, reports Completesports.com.

Oboabona has been looking for a new club since severing ties with Croatia top flight club HNK Gorcia.

The 29-year-old is now the second Nigerian at Dinamo Batumi with Benjamin Teidi already a key member of the side.

The centre-back has been assigned shirt number 27 at the club.

Oboabona once had stints with Nigeria Professional Football League club Sunshine Stars, Caykur Rizespor of Turkey and Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ahli.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Dinamo Batumi was founded in 1923 and play their home games at the 2,000 capacity Angisa Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu

