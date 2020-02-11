Olopade Hails AFN Boss’ Contribution

The General Coordinator of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has applauded the invaluable contributions of the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Honourable Olamide George, to the success of the 2020 Lagos City Marathon, held last weekend.

Olopade, who spoke in Lagos Monday morning, disclosed that, the AFN President gave the organisers of the Silver Label Marathon, Nilayo Sports Marketing, some tips on how to go around some of the technical matters affecting the conduct of the race after he confirmed his inability to make it to Lagos for the race. His contribution was very valuable to the success of the race.

“We were most delighted to work with him [Honourable George]. We also appreciate the president’s approval of one of AFN board’s technical members, Gabriel Okon, to work with our technical team headed by the race General Manager, Yusuf Ali. The delivery was second to none,”…