Pistons and Christian Wood to host Hornets At Little Caesars Arena. The Hornets will want to move on from a 100-116 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks, a game in which despite not having such a great season, Jalen McDaniels showed a significant improvement in his last game, performing above his average with 5 points (2-of-4 from the field).

Malik Monk ended the last game with 19 points (8-of-13 FG). Devonte’ Graham was on point last game, providing 26 points (10-of-20 shooting) and 10 assists.

Will Christian Wood replicate his 17 pts, 11 rebs performance in last game’s loss to the New-York Knicks? This season the Pistons lost all of the 3 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Hornets has outscored 3 times out of the previous 3 matchups between the teams. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Pistons are much better at…