Rangers Coach Gerard Hails Aribo For Goals Contribution 

Rangers coach Steven Gerard has hailed Joe Aribo and his midfield partners for also contributing in terms of goals for the team rather than depend solely on the strikers, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo was on target in Rangers 4-1 away win against Hamilton Academicals in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie.

Also Read: Ighalo To Be Named In Manchester United Squad For Chelsea Trip

The goal took Aribo’s tally for the season to seven in 39 appearances in all competitions for Rangers.

And speaking ahead of Wednesday’s league clash between Rangers and Kilmarnock in his press conference on Tuesday, the Liverpool legend also praised his defenders for their contributions also.

“t is very important that the goals are shared out and it is nice to see the defenders and midfielders joining in with the goals. As a group, we want the goals to come from all areas.

“I’m someone who will always push for the best I can get…