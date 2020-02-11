Simon Voted Nantes Man-of-The-Match in Away Draw vs Dijon

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been voted Nantes Man of The Match in their 3-3 draw at Dijon, his second in two consecutive matches Completesports.com

reports.

Nantes made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Simon was earlier last week named Nantes Man of The Match in Wednesday’s 2-1 home defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Also Read: Ajayi Gets Impressive Ratings In West Brom’s Win At Millwall

The 24-year-old winger beat teammates, Andrei Girotto and Kader Bamba to the award after getting 50 per cent of the votes cast by fans.

“A fifth goal in Ligue 1, Moses Simon is your Man of The Match, with 50 per cent of the votes,” Nantes wrote on their Twitter handle.

Simon equalised for Nantes in the 20th minute of the draw at Dijon, but had to be replaced with two minutes remaining in the first half due to injury.

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From…