The Bulls will want to move on from a 111-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76er

Bulls Come To Town To Meet Bradley Beal And Wizards, At Capital One Arena The Bulls will want to move on from a 111-118 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in which Luke Kornet provided his team with 25 points (10-of-14 FG).

Zach LaVine ended last game with 32 points (11-of-21 from the field), 8 assists and 6 steals. The Wizards will want to move on from a 99-106 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which Bradley Beal got in 26 points (10-of-25 shooting).

Will Bradley Beal replicate his 26 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Grizzlies? The Wizards didn’t win any of the 2 times they met up throughout the season.

The Bulls has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

We expect to see a better shooting game by the…