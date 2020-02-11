The Contenders For The Champions League Crown

The Champions League is entering its crucial stage as the last 16 knockout matches edge closer. These are the type of games that can make or break a season, get a manager the sack, or help establish a club legend. Put simply, after months of group stage matches; it’s crunch time.

We’ve had a feast of football so far this tournament, and with some of the best sides in the world facing off against each other from February 18th onwards, we could be spoilt even further. It’s fairly hard to call too, although there are a few standout sides left in the competition.

With that in mind, we thought we’d go through the contenders to ultimately reign supreme and end up lifting the Champions League trophy in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30th.

Liverpool

Flying high in the Premier League and the current holders of the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s side are the team to beat. A tough tie against Atletico Madrid awaits but they are strong favourites, currently priced at 1/4…