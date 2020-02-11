Villarreal Rejected Liverpool’s £29m Bid For Chukwueze

Liverpool reportedly had a £29.5million bid for Villarreal’s Nigerian attacker Samuel Chukwueze rejected during the January transfer window.
Chukwueze has attracted the attentions of Europe’s top clubs – including Liverpool and Chelsea- after Lionel Messi placed him third in his vote for the Kopa Trophy, an award for players under 21.
The 20-year-old winger eventually finished ninth in the poll, which is voted for by former Ballon d’Or winners.
As a teenager he starred in the 2015 under-17 World Cup, scoring seven goals in seven matches as Nigeria were crowned champions.
And Liverpool have been so impressed that they bid €35m (£29.5m) for him in January, according to France Football.
The publication says the Reds wanted Chukwueze to provide cover and competition for Mohamed Salah, with Xherdan Shaqiri increasingly looking set for a future away from Anfield.
However, the bid was reportedly turned down by La Liga side Villarreal, who are said to holding out for…
Source: Complete Sports