Villarreal Rejected Liverpool’s £29m Bid For Chukwueze

Liverpool reportedly had a £29.5million bid for Villarreal’s Nigerian attacker Samuel Chukwueze rejected during the January transfer window.

Chukwueze has attracted the attentions of Europe’s top clubs – including Liverpool and Chelsea- after Lionel Messi placed him third in his vote for the Kopa Trophy, an award for players under 21.

The 20-year-old winger eventually finished ninth in the poll, which is voted for by former Ballon d’Or winners.

As a teenager he starred in the 2015 under-17 World Cup, scoring seven goals in seven matches as Nigeria were crowned champions.

And Liverpool have been so impressed that they bid €35m (£29.5m) for him in January, according to France Football.

The publication says the Reds wanted Chukwueze to provide cover and competition for Mohamed Salah, with Xherdan Shaqiri increasingly looking set for a future away from Anfield.

However, the bid was reportedly turned down by La Liga side Villarreal, who are said to holding out for…