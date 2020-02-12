Altior Return Sets the Scene for Special Cheltenham Festival

As things turned out, rumours of Altior’s demise proved to be unfounded. Nicky Henderson’s wonder horse, who set a world-record winning streak for a jumps horse (19 consecutive victories), finally tasted defeat last November for the first time in four years. As ever is the case in horse racing, pens were ready to write the sporting obituary. A lack of action during the busy UK Christmas racing schedule did nothing to quell those rumours.

But last weekend Altior did reappear in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury. And while he didn’t look every bit his old self, he was still a class apart from the rest of the field. In a way, it was a bit like seeing a champion boxer coming back to contest a warm-up bout against a lesser opponent; we saw enough to give us hope that the champion still has it, but we know that the real proof must come in the title bout.

That “title bout”, of course, comes in the shape of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the top event for middle-distance chasers…