76ers and Furkan Korkmaz to host Clippers At Wells Fargo Center. The Clippers are coming off a 133-92 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amir Coffey had a great performance with 10 points (5-of-7 FG).

The Sixers are coming off a 118-111 home win over the Chicago Bulls. Furkan Korkmaz contributed 31 points (12-of-17 FG), 5 rebounds and 6 threes made. Joel Embiid contributed 28 points (8-of-17 from the field), 5 assists and 6 offensive rebounds.

Furkan Korkmaz delivered the goods last game sinking 31 points and driving his team to a win against the Bulls. Can he do it again? That’ll be the first time the two teams face each other this season. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

