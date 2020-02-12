Ighalo To Be Named In Manchester United Squad For Chelsea Trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Odion Ighalo will be part of the Manchester United travelling squad for their game against Chelsea on Monday, despite not training with the squad yet.

Ighalo has stayed behind in Manchester working on his fitness while the squad are on a warm weather training camp in Spain.

The decision was made to leave the forward back at Carrington due to fears he may not be allowed back in the country amid concerns over Coronavirus as he has been in China in the past two weeks.

United travel to Stamford Bridge for their first game following the winter break and Solskjaer said the on loan Nigerian international is in contention to play a part.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us. We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp,” he told club media.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as…