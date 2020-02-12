Kobe Bryant; A Tremendous Career And His Suggestions For List Of Best Portable Basketball Hoop

The death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people causes dismay. The NBA star grew up in Europe. His family broke up with him because of his marriage. His career was full of records, scandals and an undignified small war. Here are his suggestions for list of portable basketball hoops since he started playing basketball

How do you do justice to Kobe Bryant? One of the absolute superstars of basketball. The “Black Mamba,” as he called himself. Record holder in the NBA. Former title holder. Legend and idol. But most importantly, father of four, husband? So how do you honor him? Dirk Nowitzki tried. “Kobe,” wrote Nowitzki, “was the Michael Jordan of our generation. Rest in peace with your angel gigi.” He expressed his condolences to Bryant’s wife Vanessa, her three daughters and all the bereaved of the victims. At the end of his lines, Nowitzki placed a broken heart.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the dead in a helicopter accident…