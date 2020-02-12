Pelicans and Brandon Ingram to host Blazers At Smoothie King Center. The Blazers are coming off a 115-109 home win over the Miami Heat. Gary Trent Jr. managed 22 points (8-of-11 shooting) and 5 threes made. Trevor Ariza contributed 21 points (7-of-10 from the field) and 5 assists.

The Pels are coming off a 124-117 home win over the Indiana Pacers. JJ Redick contributed 23 points (7-of-15 FG). while Jrue Holiday replicates his 31 points and 10 assists performance in last games win against the Pacers.

Pels have won 2 out of the 2 games between these teams this season. The Pelicans have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

Pelicans are much better at passing than the Blazers; the Pelicans rank No. 9 in assists,…