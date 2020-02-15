Balogun Happy With Wigan Performance In Away Draw At Cardiff

Wigan Athletic defender Leon Balogun hailed the performance of the side in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw against Cardiff City, reports Completesports.com.

Kieffer Moore scored twice for the Latics in the keenly contested Sky Bet Championship encounter.

Paul Cook’s men are now unbeaten in their last three league games and remain on course to escape the drop.

Balogun, who made his first start for the club, since arriving on loan from Brighton& Hove Albion on transfer deadline day however wants the team to improve on their defending.

“Important point away from home, but we definitely have to do a better job defending the lead, especially away from home. Now on to the next one! To the travelling fans – thanks for the support, be safe,” Balogun tweeted after the game.

Wigan will host Millwall in their next league game.

