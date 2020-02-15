Ighalo Set For First Training With Man United Ahead Chelsea Clash

Odion Ighalo has been allowed to move freely in public despite being kept away from Manchester United’s training ground amid coronavirus fears, but is primed to have his first training with the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad tomorrow (Saturday) ahead of their match against Chelsea on Monday.

The deadline day loan signing has been staying at the popular city centre hotel, The Lowry, surrounded by fellow guests and staff. But he has trained at the National Taekwondo Centre near Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium since flying over from China

at the start of the month.

The decision to have him carry out a specialist conditioning plan alongside a personal trainer has been described as a sensible precaution by United.

Ighalo will only meet up with his new teammates for the first time this weekend after a 14-day period training away ends on Friday.

Despite being allowed to fly to the UK, United omitted him from their…