Ejuke Scores In Heerenveen’s Away Defeat To Vitesse

Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke was on target for Heerenveen who lost 4-2 away to Vitesse in Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie clash, Completesports.com reports.

It was Ejuke’s eight league goal in 22 appearances for Heerenveen this season.

The 22-year-old scored in the 34th minute to pull Heerenveen level at 2-2 from 2-0 down.

Ejuke last scored on January 5th and it was his second goal in his last five games.

Vitesse goal scorers were Bryan Linssen (brace), Tim Matavz and Oussama Tannane (penalty).

Rodney Kongolo joined Ejuke in Heerenveen’s score sheet against Vitesse.

Heerenveen are now 10th on 29 points in the 18-team Eredivisie league table and are seven points above the relegation play-off.

By James Agberebi

