Juventus To Offer Ex-Arsenal Star Ramsey To Man United For Pogba

Juventus are willing to offer former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Manchester United in part-exchange for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is also expected to be part of the deal for Pogba’s return.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United for months since he expressed his wish to leave the club for a ‘new challenge’ in the summer.

The 2018 World Cup winner remained in Manchester but has endured a frustrating season, with a series of ankle injuries limiting him to just eight appearances.

The lack of game time hasn’t dispelled the talk of a departure, however, and Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently admitted that Pogba ‘would not mind’ returning to Italy with former club Juventus.

Juventus, as well as Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, have been strongly touted to make a move for the midfielder and…