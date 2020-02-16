Klopp Offers Sympathy To Guardiola, Man City After UEFA Ban

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he feels for Pep Guardiola and his players after Manchester City were banned from UEFA competition for two seasons.

The Citizens were banned from all UEFA competitions by European football’s governing body on Friday for “serious breaches” to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Klopp stressed the need to reserve judgment on City until more information came to the surface but expressed his admiration and sympathy for a manager and a group of players who he insists are not to blame.

“It was shock when I heard it,” Klopp told a news conference after Liverpool’s victory at Norwich City on Saturday.

“I have no idea how these kind of things work or happen, but what I can say as a football coach is that Manchester City under Pep Guardiola play sensational football.



Read Also: Top 10 Nigerian Players to Feature In the Premier League; Ighalo Missing

“That is how it is. I have…