Oshoala Continues Scoring Form As Barcelona Ladies Trounce Huelva 

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala continued her impressive goal scoring form as she grabbed a brace in Barcelona Ladies’ 7-0 thrashing of Sporting de Huelva in the Spanish women’s league, Completesports.com reports.

It was Oshoala’s third straight brace in her last three games and also, she has now scored eight goals in her last five games.

Oshoala scored twice when both teams met in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday which Barcelona won 4-0.

She netted Barcelona’s sixth and seventh goals in the 88th and 91st minutes to complete the rout.

On parade for Sporting de Huelva was Oshoala’s Nigerian counterpart Peace Ofih, who made her 16th league appearance.

Barcelona yet to taste defeat in the league this season, remain top in the league table on 53 points.

They are nine points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid…