Blind Ex-Manchest United Defender Link With Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with former Manchester United defender Daley Blind from Ajax.

According to David Ornstein’s column in The Athletic three or four more of Ajax’s key men are set to depart in the summer following the exit of Hakim Ziyech who signed for Chelsea.

Ajax reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season, beaten narrowly by Spurs before they lost star duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

This summer they will lose Ziyech for £36.6million, while Arsenal are among those to have expressed interest in securing a deal for 29-year-old Blind.

Mikel Arteta is planning a summer overhaul at London Colney with Football.London reporting last week that as many as six players could be axed to fund new additions.

Arteta has already brought in defenders Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari from Flamengo, but he seems…