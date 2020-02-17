Guardiola Plans To Remain At Man City Amid Exit Talks 

Pep Guardiola has revealed he is committed to the club, saying: even if the Premier League champions are relegated to League Two, he will still be remain as manager.

On Friday UEFA handed City a two-year suspension from European competition for Financial Fair Play rule breaches, a ruling the club are appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Since the announcement of the ban, there has been speculation Guardiola could choose to walk away from City.

However, Sky Sports reports Guardiola has told City players he is not going anywhere

“Look, whatever league we are in, I will still be here.

“Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here. This is a time for sticking together.”

Guardiola’s deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season and he has no intention of cutting it short.

Also, Raheem Sterling is also understood to be totally committed to City and will not push for a