Ighalo Trains With Manchester United Teammates Ahead Chelsea Game

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has attended their Carrington Training Complex for the first time after joining on loan in January.

The Shanghai Greenland Shenhua forward has linked up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side until the end of the season, in a move influenced by the serious back injury suffered by Marcus Rashford.

The 30-year-old has made his delight no secret having supported the Red Devils as a youngster, with his new manager confident in his ability to score goals, but that he might not play on Monday.

“I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday, he’ll be involved with us and he will travel down with us,” Solskjaer said.



Read Also: Tottenham Stadium To Host Joshua Vs Pulev Fight On June 20

“He’s out of that two-week period, just a precaution we made, let’s see if he’s involved or not.

“We’ve kept in touch with him and of course we’ve done our own programme, he’s…