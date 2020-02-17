Khune Is Better Than Akpeyi

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has called on Ernst Middendorp to return Itumeleng Khune to the number one position.

Amakhosi fans shouted ‘Khune’ after goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi conceded the first goal in their 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Khune has only played one game this season, against Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup, since returning from a long-term injury.

Khanye has since lashed out at Middendorp for putting Khune on the stands.

“Itumeleng Khune must go back to the starting line-up. There is no competition,” Khanye tells kickoff.com.

“I don’t know what the coach is trying to achieve. I don’t know what Middendorp was trying to do to put Khune on the stands.

“Khune has done a tremendous job for both Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana. Khune is the number one keeper for…