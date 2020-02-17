Klitschko Wants Joshua To Become The World’s No 1

Wladimir Klitschko wants Anthony Joshua to become the world’s no 1 but admits he must face the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury winner to achieve that status.

Joshua is set to make the next defence of his WBA ‘super’, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in June, while Wilder puts his WBC belt at stake in a rematch with Fury in Las Vegas this weekend.

Klitschko has been retired since 2017 after an epic Wembley defeat to Joshua and believes the fellow Olympic gold medallist has the necessary attributes to emerge as the division’s sole champion.

Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Klitschko said: “I wish that’s going to be Joshua, because I think all around, he’s a superior athlete, Olympic champion, great guy for the sport and being an ambassador for the sport. I think he’s got it all.

“Obviously, no-one is…