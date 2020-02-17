Osimhen Rues Lille’s Home Loss ToOTo Olympic Marseille

Lille forward Victor Osimhen can’t hide his disappointment following the side’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Olympic Marseille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen gave Lille the lead five minutes after the break following a delightful pass from Jonathan Ikone, but the visitors rallied back to pick maximum points in the game.

Valentin Roniger missed a penalty for Olympic Marseille on the hour mark.

Reinildo conceded an own goal in the 63rd minute, while Dario Bennedeto netted the winning goal five minutes later.



“The result is very hard this evening even more considering how we played,” Osimhen told reporters after the game.

“We missed a number of chances and when you played against an organised team like Marseille, you cannot make mistakes or you get punished.”

Osimhen has…