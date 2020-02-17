Osimhen Rues Lille’s Home Loss ToOTo Olympic Marseille

Lille forward Victor Osimhen can’t hide his disappointment following the side’s disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Olympic Marseille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.
Osimhen gave Lille the lead five minutes after the break following a delightful pass from Jonathan Ikone, but the visitors rallied back to pick maximum points in the game.
Valentin Roniger missed a penalty for Olympic Marseille on the hour mark.
Reinildo conceded an own goal in the 63rd minute, while Dario Bennedeto netted the winning goal five minutes later.
Read Also: Ligue 1: Osimhen On Target In Lille’s 2-1 Home Defeat To Marseille
“The result is very hard this evening even more considering how we played,” Osimhen told reporters after the game.
“We missed a number of chances and when you played against an organised team like Marseille, you cannot make mistakes or you get punished.”
Osimhen has…
Source: Complete Sports