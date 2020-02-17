Zidane Wary Of Motivated Man City After Champions League Ban 

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has warned his side to expect a tough test from Manchester City in the wake of their two-year Champions League ban for Financial Fair Play breaches.

City will travel to the Bernabeu on February 26 for their first leg round of 16 Champions League clash.

Also Read: Tottenham Stadium To Host Joshua Vs Pulev Fight On June 20

And Zidane believes the punishment may act as additional motivation for the Premier League champions.

“I’m not going to go into what happened, what is going to happen,” Zidane said.

“It’s a team anyway, who will be a difficult opponent, knowing also how they have been doing in the Premier League. So they will have extra motivation.

“It’s a rival who are going to be very, very difficult, it’s a very big team.”

Aside the two-year ban, City were also fine £30million by UEFA.

Meanwhile, the decision from UEFA will be appealed by Manchester…