Akpeyi Is Better Than Khune- Kaizer Chiefs Boss Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp again had to defend his decision to bench Itumeleng Khune for Daniel Akpeyi this past weekend.

The Nigeria international returned to the starting line-up after being rested in Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over Royal Eagles in the Nedbank Cup.

However, he made a goalkeeping error which led to Maritzburg United’s first goal this past weekend, and Middendorp was asked if he intends to bring Khune back any time.

He said he is well aware the country wants Khune to start, but questioned whether or not his goalkeeping department headed by Lee Baxter, doesn’t know what they are doing by continuously selecting Akpeyi ahead of Mzansi’s No.1.



“I know it’s something that the entire country is looking into [that Khune must start ahead of Daniel Akpeyi],” Middendorp told reporters.

“This one must…