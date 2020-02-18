Arsenal Step Up Saka Talks Amid Interest From Liverpool,

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their attempts to tie youngster Bukayo Saka down to a long-term contract following reports of interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

Saka has been impressive since bursting onto the scene and taken to an unfamiliar left-back role due to injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Also Read: Akpeyi Is Better Than Khune- Kaizer Chiefs Boss Middendorp

The teenager put in a stand-out performance against Newcastle United on Sunday and provided an assist for Arsenal’s second goal scored by Nicolas Pepe.

And according to The Athletic, Arsenal are now pushing hard to tie the 18-year-old down to a new five-year contract as soon as possible with Bayern Munich also amongst the top clubs showing interest.

Saka has only 18 months left on his current deal, believed to be worth only £3,000 per week.

Director of football operations Huss Fahmy is said to be urgently leading negotiations with optimism within the…