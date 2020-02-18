Boxing Legend Foreman Backs Fury To Beat Wilder In Rematch

Former boxing world heavyweight champion George Foreman has tipped Tyson Fury to emerge victorious from his February 22 rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The two are set to meet once again at the MGM Grand just over a year after their first bout was controversially ruled a split decision draw.

After such a dramatic first meeting between the two heavyweight kings, the rematch is set to be one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory and Foreman believes it will live up to the hype.

Speaking to Bookies.com, Foreman said: “The world will be talking about heavyweight boxing after this match. It’s going to be good for boxing. I love it.

When asked for his prediction, Foreman backed the Gypsy King to dethrone the Bronze Bomber.

“I pick Tyson Fury to win on points”, he added. “Millions will watch it, and it’ll probably be a controversial decision.”

However, Foreman was very complimentary of Wilder’s…