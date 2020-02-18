City Cannot Go Unpunished, They Bought All My Players At Arsenal

Arsene Wenger says Manchester City must be punished if they have flouted UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rule, aiming a dig at the Premier League champions for always coming for his players while managing Arsenal.

Wenger was a big critic of City – accusing them of “financial doping” as Emmanuel Adebayor, Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy, Kolo Toure and Bacary Sagna all moved to the Etihad as City’s owners splashed the cash to transform the club.

The legendary French coach constantly called for a UEFA clampdown and has little sympathy for the Premier League champions after they were hit with a two-year European ban and a £25million fine for failing to meet FFP regulations.

“City bought all of my players!” Wenger said while speaking at the 20th Laureus Sports Awards.

“My belief is that sport is about trying to win by respecting the rules.

“We celebrate the best in every sport – but only if we know…