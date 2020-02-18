Del Piero Hints At Guardiola Joining Juventus In The

Legendary Italian striker Alessandro Del Piero has hinted that Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City for Juventus in the summer.

Del Piero who won the Champions League and eight Serie A titles with Juventus, said City’s European ban has pushed Guardiola closer to the Etihad exit.

He reckons that after winning titles in Spain, Germany and England, Guardiola’s next destination is Italy.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s 20th Laureus Sports Awards, Del Piero said: “Pep has won in Spain, Germany and England – and if we follow that path then I think that maybe it’s his destiny to go to Juve.

“Pep has won everywhere he has been – apart from in Italy. Even when he played with Brescia he didn’t win a lot.

“In Italy we are following what is happening at City because there are already rumours saying that the coach and many players will leave the club.

“When that kind of quality comes onto the…