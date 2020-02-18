LaLiga Celebrates Oshoala’s Brace In  Barcelona Win vs Huelva

Asisat Oshoala’s brace was celebrated by LaLiga following Barcelona Ladies’ 7-0 win over Sporting de Huelva in the Spanish women’s league on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala grabbed her third straight brace in her last three games for Barcelona.

Also, she scored twice in a 4-0 away win against Huelva in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday.

Commenting on Oshoala’s performance, the football body wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “77′ Subbed on 88′ G O A L, 90′ GOAL. Asisat Oshoala has now scored 17 goals for @FCBfemeni this season in the PrimeraIberdrola!”

Barcelona remain undefeated after 19 league games played, winning 17 and drawing two.

By James Agberebi

