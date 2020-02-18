Laloko Condemns Yobo’ s Appointment As Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach

Former Nigeria Football Federation head of technical department, Kashimawo Laloko has criticised the soccer house on the decision to appoint Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

The former captain, 39, replaces Imama Amapakabo and is expected to work with manager Gernot Rohr as third in command.

Laloko however insists there are better options.

He says there are more well known names in the country other than the defender who played in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2002 and 2013 in a 14-year career.

“I don’t think we should just appoint someone because of their name. As it is, Yobo is not qualified to be an assistant coach,” Laloko told BBC Sport.

“I have nothing against him as a person but his appointment lacks logic. There are other qualified former players who are more deserving to be…