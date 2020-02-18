Mourinho Rule Son Out of Season With Broken Arm 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has ruled Heung-Min Son Out of the rest of the season due to a broken arm sustained in the game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Son will require surgery on the injury, which happened in a first-minute challenge with Villa’s Ezri Konsa, despite going on to complete the match and scoring twice – including a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 victory.

According to a statement by Spurs, Son was expected to miss “a number of weeks”.

But Mourinho described it as just been optimistic referring to the club’s statement.

When asked if he expects Son to play again this season, Mourinho said: “I don’t. If he plays one game or two games, it’s because he (head of communications, Simon Felstein) is very optimistic.

“I hope he’s right but in my mind, no. In my mind, I’m not thinking about that.

“If I was the one to write the statement, I would write…