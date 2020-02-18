Okon Thrilled With Athletes Performances At AFN All-Comers Competition

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Performance Director, Gabriel Okon is thrilled with the performances of athletes at the AFN All-Comers competition held in Akure at the weekend and says the future is bright for track and field in Nigeria.

A sizeable number of athletes ran new personal bests on the track in their first competitive race of the year and Okon believes it is a positive sign of what to come if the athletes are given the motivation and training that they need.

“The performances at the AFN All-Comers event blew my mind. Imagine having athletes running that fast in only the first competition of the year. This is great encouragement for us at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to provide more competitions for them so that they can perform to their optimal best,” said Okon who has coached Team Nigeria track and field athletes to several Olympics and World Athletics Championships.

Ifeanyi Ojeli of Making of Champions track club ran a first ever sub 21…