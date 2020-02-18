Oritsemeyiwa Gets Sports Minister’s Support For USA Trip

Fortune has smiled on young Nigerian Junior Olympic Triple Jump athlete Ineh Oritsemeyiwa with the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare providing him ticket to pursue further study side by side with sports through scholarship in the United States.

The Minister facilitated his trip after two failed efforts at securing visa and ticket due to financial constraints.

Speaking when the athlete paid the Minister a thank you and farewell visit in his office in Abuja, Dare urged him to be a good Ambassador of Nigeria by staying focused as he prepares for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Oritsemeyiwa, born on 17th March 2001, represented Nigeria in triple and long jumps at the Youths Olympics in Argentina in 2018 where he won silver.

He competed at the Africa region ll games in Ghana where he won a gold medal in triple jump boys and a silver medal in the long jump.

He also competed at the 2018 National trials in Abuja where he won both long jump and triple…