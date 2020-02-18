Parlour Wants Saka To Sign New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal have to get Bukayo Saka “tied down now on a new contract”, says Ray Parlour, with the academy graduate having a big part to play in what is looking like a brighter future for the Gunners.

As things stand, the versatile teenage talent is only working on terms through to the summer of 2021.

Discussions regarding a fresh deal have been held as talk of interest in Saka from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United builds.

Parlour is hoping to see discussions reach a positive conclusion, with youngsters set to play a prominent role for Arsenal heading forward.

Saka proved once again that he can form part of those plans in a 4-0 victory over Newcastle, with Eddie Nketiah also getting an opportunity to impress in that contest as he started ahead of France international striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Former Gunners star Parlour told talkSPORT: “He [Nketiah] struggled a…