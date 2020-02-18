Saka Makes Premier League Team of The Week 

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been included in the Premier League Team of The Week for matchday 26, Completesports.com reports.

The Team of The Week was compiled by England legend Alan Shearer and published on Premier League’s verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Saka’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance for Arsenal in their 4-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 18-year-old rounded off his impressive performance with a superb assist for Arsenal’s second goal scored by Nicolas Pepe.

In the Team of The Week which is in a 3-4-3 formation, Saka is placed in the left side of a four-man midfield.

Saka was voted Premier League Man of The Match against the Magpies.

His Arsenal teammate Nicolas Pepe also made the list after scoring a goal and providing two assists in the win against Newcastle.

Among notable players in the list include Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Harry…