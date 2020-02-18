Trabzonspor Boss Declares Nwakaeme Fit For Besiktas Clash

Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme is expected to be fit for Trabzonspor’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakaeme picked up an injury in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 home win against Sivasspor last Saturday.

The 30-year-old was replaced by Abdulkadir Parmak in the 35th minute following the setback.

Trabzonspor manager Huseyin Cimsir has however provided updates on the striker’s fitness.

“I don’t think anything serious happened to him,”Cimsir told aksam.com.tr.

Nwakaeme has scored eight goals in 20 league appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

