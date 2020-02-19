Aaron Samuel Joins Chinese Club Changchun Yatai On Loan

Nigeria forward Aaron Samuel has joined Chinese club Changchun Yatai on a one-year loan deal.

Changchun Yatai can also make the deal permanent with a two-year option inserted in the contract.

Samuel scored 19 goals in 27 appearances for Sichuan Longfor last season.

Read Also: Ambrose Keen To Play Again After 13-Month Of InactivityThe powerful forward also once had stint at another Chinese club Guangzhou R & F where he netted 15 times in 34 appearances.

Samuel has also represented the likes of Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow, Amkar Perm, Sarpsborg 08 FF, Vålerenga Fotball and Beitar Jerusalem.

