Ambrose Keen To Play Again After 13-Month Of Inactivity

Ambrose Efe is looking to kick-start his career again after linking up with Scottish Premiership club Livingston.

The centre-back endured a torrid time at Championship club Derby County, where he had a spell in the 2018-19 season, but failed to make a single appearance under manager Frank Lampard.

Ambrose signed an 18-month contract with the Almondvale Stadium outfit on Tuesdayafter being without a club since he was released by Derby in June 2019.

The 31-year-old, who last featured in a competitive game 13 months ago, could make his debut for the Lions against his former club the Hibs on Saturday.

“Today I have my chance to play at Livingston and show what I can do again,” Ambrose told Scotsman.

“There was interest in me [while a free agent] but nothing concrete. The only thing I had was St Mirren but Livingston came first and I chose them…