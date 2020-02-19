Dennis, Okereke Named In Club Brugge Squad For Man United Clash

Nigerian duo, Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke have been named in Club Brugge’s squad for Thursday Europa League Round of 32 clash Manchester United, reports Completesports.com.

Club Brugge will host the first leg encounter at their home ground, Jan Breydelstadion.

Dennis has featured in 10 games in Europe for Club Brugge this season and scored three times.

Okereke, 22, has played eight games for the club but is yet open to his account for the season.

Brugge head into the game in boisterous mood after edging out Waasland Beveren 2-1 in their league game last weekend.

Manchester United recorded a 2-1 away win against Chelsea in a Premier League name on Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu

