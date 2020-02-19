Europa League : Solskjaer To Unleash Ighalo On Club Brugge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Odion Ighalo is in contention to start the first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League last-32 game against Club Brugge on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo, 30, came on in the dying embers of United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Monday night and was denied a debut goal when through one-on-one with goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The former Watford striker has not started a match since Shanghai Shenhua were beaten by Guangzhou Evergrande on December 1 but Ighalo could benefit from Solskajer’s rotation as United prepare for the second of three fixtures this week.

“I won’t tell the team today but we will have to rotate with all the games coming up and he’s (Ighalo) one that could start, we’ve not 100% decided yet,”Solskjaer told a news conference on Wednesday.

The Norwegian added: “Odion is a different type of striker, a goal scorer, we have seen him in…