Fury Promises ‘Most Exciting Fight In 50 Years’ In Wilder Rematch

Tyson Fury claims his epic rematch with Deontay Wilder is the biggest fight of the last 50 years.

Fury faces WBC heavyweight king Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and he says it is the biggest contest since the Fight of the Century when Joe Frazier outpointed Muhammad Ali in 1971.

Like Ali and Frazier back then, both champions are undefeated and Fury is predicting fireworks.

“Who’s ready for a f*****g war!” roared Fury when he was introduced to the fans at the MGM Grand.



“I’ve done everything correctly in camp. I feel on fire and I’m ready for whatever he chucks at me.

“This is the biggest fight of the last 50 years. We both have much to lose.

“One hundred per cent, I’m still predicting a second round knock-out.

“The fans can expect to see the most exciting fight of the last 50 years. Me and Deontay Wilder…