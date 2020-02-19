NFF: Bewerang Remains Our Techical Director

The Nigeria Football Federation has stated that Mr. Bitrus Bewarang remains the Technical Director of the football –governing body, and that at no time has the body called for applications from candidates for his position, not to talk of appointing anyone into the post.

“This clarification becomes necessary against the background of wide-circulating but totally misleading reports of the appointment of Mr. Daniel Amokachi, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, as head of NFF technical department,” Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, said in Abuja on Wednesday. “The NFF has been bemused by this unfounded story, which no doubt must have embarrassed Mr. Amokachi himself.”

Yusuf Fresh, who is also member of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, commended His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for appointing Amokachi as ambassador of Nigerian Football,…