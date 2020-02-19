Osayi-Samuel, Valuable Asset To Queens Park Rangers 

Former England international Les Ferdinand has described Nigerian-born England winger Bright Osayi-Samuel as a huge asset to Queens Park Rangers, Completesports.com reports.

Ferdinand, a cousin to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, stated this following Osayi-Samuel’s contract extension at QPR.

On Wednesday QPR announced that have exercised the option to extend the contract of Osayi-Samuel, at the club until the summer of 2021.

The club also annouced that the contract of midfielder Ryan Manning has been extended.

And commenting on Osayi-Samuel’s contract extension, Ferdinand, a former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Newcastle star, who is QPR’s Director of Football, told www.qpr.co.uk : “Exercising the option to extend the deals of Ryan and Bright is recognition of how well they have done for us over the past three years,” the 53-year-old France 1998 World Cup star said.

“They have both worked…