Scottish FA Fine Aribo’s Rangers For Improper Conduct vs Celtic, Hibernian

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo’s Rangers have been fined £15,000 by the Scottish FA for failing to act in an “orderly fashion” in games against Celtic and Hibernian in December, Completesports.com reports.

According to BBC Sport, the charges relate to behaviour during the wins at Celtic Park and Easter Road.

Two-thirds of the fine results from the clash against Celtic, for gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

And there was a mass confrontation at Easter Road, during which coaches from both sides received red cards.

Rangers had previously stated they were “astounded” at the charges and would contest them “in the most robust manner possible”.

The Scottish Premiership club have been ordered to pay £10,000 immediately, with the remaining £5,000 suspended until the end of the season.

Rangers are currently second on 63…