Top 5 Greatest UFC Fighters Of All Time

When it comes to UFC betting, the popularity of a fighter isn’t good enough reason to place a wager on them. The average odds of some top fighters are lower than that of several underdogs.

Before you bet on or against a fighter, check out different sportsbooks and betting sites to see which ones offer the best ufc odds.

In this article, we’ll only discuss five of the greatest UFC fighters ever.

5. Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor is one of the best MMA fighters there is. His greatest talents feature his mastery of Judi and Sambo, so it’s not so surprising that he’s a four-time World Sambo Champion.

Fedor made his debut in Pride FC in 2002, after winning the RINGS…