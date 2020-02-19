Vemard Africa FC Lure Atletico , Monaco To Nanka; Plan Partnership Deal

Days after officially unveiling the club to their teeming supporters in an elaborate ceremony at the Neros Stadium, Nanka, Anambra State, Vemard Africa FC have begun to roll out programmes aimed at standing the young club out amongst her peers and aimed at giving football a new image in Anambra State, Completesports.com reports.

First amongst such programmes is a scouting session which will be conducted by Atletico Madrid of Spain and Monaco of France scouts who are already in the South East State.

The exercise will hold at the Neros Stadium, Nanka, starting from Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Completesports.com understands that the scouting exercise will be preceded by a partnership deal negotiation between the Spanish Laliga side, Atletico Madrid, French Ligue 1 side, Monaco and Vemard Africa FC.

“We are working on a possible bilateral relationship with Spanish Laliga side, Atletico Madrid and French Ligue 1 side, Monaco,” Chidi Emmanuel Okonkwo, Chief Executive…